Disneyland Fire

This photo courtesy of Shawna Bell shows a fire during the “Fantasmic” show in the Tom Sawyer Island section of Disneyland resort in Anaheim on Saturday night.

 Associated Press

ANAHEIM — Spectators at Disneyland’s popular “Fantasmic” show got a shock this weekend when the feature’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon suddenly burst into flames.

No injuries were reported following the blaze Saturday night, the Anaheim Fire Department said.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

I wouldn't be surprised if Disney is starting an early liquidation of its assets (IMHO). Their stock has taken a beating (was $197 per share Mar 12th 2021...now it is $98...Ouch !!, Iger will not save them...in fact he put Disney into the "Woke Lane"...Watch Disney closely....because losing 50% (appx) of your stock price, may make you desperate for revenue (IMHO).

