PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Palmdale Animal Care Center, 38550 Sierra Highway, will host an adoption open house event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
Adoption fees are $14 plus license for dogs and $15 plus license for cats. There will be vendors and animal play groups. Community vendors scheduled to appear include Backyard Farmgurl, Sage and Hollow Co., Nose to Tail Dog Training, Pampered Chef and Shauna T. Pottery. Vendors will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.