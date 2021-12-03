PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control’s seven animal care centers, including those in Lancaster and Palmdale, have a special Home for the Pawlidays promotion for families considering adopting a dog or cat this month.
Adoption fees are waived for dogs in care for 10 days or longer and for all cats. That includes adoption, microchip, spay/neuter and vaccinations. The promotion ends Dec. 31.
As of Thursday, the Lancaster Animal Care Center, 5210 West Ave, I, had three cats ready to go home. The Palmdale Animal Care Center, 38550 Sierra Highway, had four cats ready to go home.
Numerous dogs are available for adoption at both centers, though it was not immediately clear how many have been at the center for at least 10 days.
Visitations are by appointment only.
Visit https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/ to schedule an appointment at the Lancaster or Palmdale animal care centers.
