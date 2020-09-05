When Angela Russell was born several months premature at a hospital in Philadelphia in 1955, neonatology was still an emerging field. The first neonatal intensive care unit wouldn’t be established in a US hospital for another five years. Oxygen, which saved the lives of many premature babies, could also cause blindness when administered in high doses.
Russell was one of the many preemies in the 1950s who were blinded from excessive oxygen, a condition called retrolental fibroplasia. The complications of her birth also led to an intellectual disability that limited her ability to speak and interact.
For her family, there was the miracle of her survival but also the difficulties of a society that offered little understanding and few opportunities to people with disabilities, and in which ashamed families sometimes hid them away.
“There was this sense that you couldn’t integrate that person into daily life,” said Margaret Russell, her younger sister. “My experience of Angie growing up is that she just sat at home. Our family didn’t have any resources to provide anything more for her.”
For the past 25 years, Russell lived in an adult care facility in a suburb of Philadelphia. This spring, her older brother, William, received a call from her caretakers saying residents at the facility had tested positive for COVID-19. Not long after, another call came saying she was having difficulty breathing.
She died May 9 at Paoli Hospital in Paoli, Pennsylvania. She was 65. The cause was COVID-19, her brother said.
Angela Kimiko Russell was born on April 16, 1955, in Philadelphia to Cleophas Russell, a data processor at the local US Navy supply depot, and Kimiko (Aguni) Russell, a garment worker and Japanese immigrant. Her parents met when her father was stationed in Yokohama, Japan, as an Army sergeant following World War II.
In addition to her brother and sister, Russell is survived by another sister, Judy McKinnon. A sister, Joan, died earlier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.