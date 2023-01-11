Virgin Orbit fails

Virgin Orbit’s “Start Me Up” mission, the first launch from the United Kingdom, ended in failure, Monday, when the LauncherOne rocket failed to reach the intended orbit.

 Photo courtesy of Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit’s historic first launch from the United Kingdom failed to reach orbit, on Monday, losing the satellite payloads on board.

The initial release of the LauncherOne rocket from the carrier aircraft, a modified 747 airliner dubbed Cosmic Girl, was successful, as was the first stage rocket burn, which carried the payloads into space, the company reported.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

I use to admire Richard Branson...until I found out a group of Woke Morons (Branson included IMHO) put up bail, so that a violent felon could be released from custody, and go stab a waiter 13 times...I will avoid any Branson Products (if possible) in the future. Go Woke Go Broke

