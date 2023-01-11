Virgin Orbit’s historic first launch from the United Kingdom failed to reach orbit, on Monday, losing the satellite payloads on board.
The initial release of the LauncherOne rocket from the carrier aircraft, a modified 747 airliner dubbed Cosmic Girl, was successful, as was the first stage rocket burn, which carried the payloads into space, the company reported.
However, there was a problem with the second stage of the rocket, which is used to insert the satellite payloads into their intended orbit.
“At some point during the firing of the rocket’s second stage engine and with the rocket traveling at a speed of more than 11,000 miles per hour, the system experienced an anomaly, ending the mission prematurely,” company officials said in a statement released, Monday night.
Cosmic Girl safely returned to land at the takeoff point.
The launch, taking off from Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay, was not only the first launch from the United Kingdom, but also Virgin Orbit’s first international mission. All of its previous launches began and ended from the Mojave Air and Space Port.
“Though the mission did not achieve its final orbit, by reaching space and achieving numerous significant first-time achievements, it represents an important step forward,” company officials said in the Monday night release. “The effort behind the flight brought together new partnerships and integrated collaboration from a wide range of partners, including the UK Space Agency, the Royal Air Force, the Civil Aviation Authority, the US Federal Aviation Administration, the National Reconnaissance Office and more, and demonstrated that space launch is achievable from UK soil.”
Cosmic Girl took off from Spaceport Cornwall, on the southwest coast of England, at about 2 p.m. PST, headed for the launch point over the Atlantic Ocean south of Ireland. It successfully released the LauncherOne rocket from below the aircraft’s wing, about an hour later.
It was not clear, on Tuesday, what the flight anomaly entailed.
Virgin Orbit initially announced the rocket had successfully reached orbit, but retracted the announcement about a half-hour later, stating, instead, that the mission had failed.
“While we are very proud of the many things that we successfully achieved as part of this mission, we are mindful that we failed to provide our customers with the launch service they deserve,” CEO Dan Hart said in the release. “The first time nature of this mission added layers of complexity that our team professionally managed through; however, in the end a technical failure appears to have prevented us from delivering the final orbit. We will work tirelessly to understand the nature of the failure, make corrective actions, and return to orbit as soon as we have completed a full investigation and mission assurance process.”
The mission carried seven separate satellite payloads from multiple countries.
Five are from the United Kingdom, including the first satellite from Wales and one is from Poland. Oman’s first orbital mission is the seventh payload.
The launch was named “Start Me Up,” after the Rolling Stones song, continuing a tradition by Virgin Orbit of using Rock songs to identify missions.
(1) comment
I use to admire Richard Branson...until I found out a group of Woke Morons (Branson included IMHO) put up bail, so that a violent felon could be released from custody, and go stab a waiter 13 times...I will avoid any Branson Products (if possible) in the future. Go Woke Go Broke
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.