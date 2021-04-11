At a time when this planet is facing some of its worst challenges since World War II, American political leaders are refusing to work together.
The latest example is the announcement from US Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, that his Republican Party will not work with the Democrat leadership and the president on a project that former president Donald Trump frequently promoted during his presidency, as have most of his predecessors.
Which is the proposal to spend billions to upgrade this nation’s crumbling infrastructure, the roads, bridges, airways and railways, housing, and all the other stuff necessary for a modern nation to function and compete in this world.
What President Biden proposed was for all of us, regardless of party, to do as we did during World War II to defeat the enemies of freedom, and following that war to put returning G.I.s to work by turning the weapons of war into tools to rebuild our nation and a war-weary world.
Child of war
It actually worked while at the same time doing something never done at the end of any previous war, when the victors set out to rebuild their former enemies instead of kneeling on their defeated necks.
I grew up in that war and its aftermath, and I have been a student of it ever since. Even as we faced another war in a place we’d never heard of and where we lost a cousin, the attitude was one of moving forward.
Especially so here in eastern Kern County, where the word “space” was slowly added to our aviation lexicon to create an industry whose sonic booms continue to herald expanded technological opportunity in our clear cerulean skies.
That industry was and continues to be competitive in a positive way as bright young men and women continue to expand technology rather than emulate politicians apparently unable to imagine a future, let alone build one.
Political barriers
I speak of politics from the first-hand experience of disillusionment as the Reagan and Eisenhower and Roosevelt of my earlier days have been replaced with people devoted to promoting themselves rather than working creatively for the “American people” they claim to represent.
We live in a time when those who yearn to lead us see members of the other party as enemies rather than fellow Americans working to open doors and create jobs and opportunity.
Ignoring scientists working to halt a deadly pandemic they wasted time and lives by putting their own political futures first.
These are people who oppose issues based on the names and parties of those promoting them rather than what they are proposing, frequently displaying scant understanding of what has been suggested.
Rebuilding required
The really sad irony of this issue that these “leaders” oppose because of politics rather than need is that it is one of the few issues on which I agreed with the previous president.
Real leaders of every stripe, especially those at our level where much of that expertise resides, have been pleading for help for decades as highways, bridges, runways and railways crumble as the need to take advantage of new and promising technology is ignored by dimwits who don’t know a terabyte from a toothbrush.
One reason for this sad situation is that politicians are usually generalists, experts solely in raising campaign funds and bad-mouthing their opponents.
Self-serving
It’s all about the money with these people.
We need people who can sit down together and work out solutions rather than demonize each other in a world that demands cooperation instead of competition.
We need leaders who are all about cooperating for their constituents instead of embarrassing their competitors.
In recent years the quality of candidates seems to have deteriorated as well-qualified potential candidates decide they have better things to do than entering politics.
“I have a great job here — why should I change?” they say, and I agree with them as another opportunity to replace dead wood disappears.
It’s easy to blame all this on the politicians rather than the real culprits — ourselves.
We do get the leaders we deserve as we continue to dodge the potholes on Sierra Highway, Belshaw Street and other local thoroughfares.
Coda
Last Sunday morning after I had written most of this piece, I watched one of the Sunday morning chat shows, the part where several folks of differing viewpoints yell at each other as I eat my breakfast.
The president’s infrastructure program was discussed, with conservatives and liberals, whatever that means these days, getting in their views on the subject.
All had suggestions on what should be done, most agreeing that after all these years something big is needed.
No one suggested how these challenges should be met, which was what these men and women were doing: sharing their views, occasionally busting out in laughter, especially when a “conservative” said something “liberal,” and vice versa.
What must be done is that the House and Senate leadership should appoint a joint committee to try to work out a resolution that all, especially those of us who pay their salaries, can live with.
No one will get all they want, and neither side will be able to blame the evils of the world on the other.
But work could begin, jobs created, and the nation could move forward.
Sadly, that will probably not happen, although one Republican in this county has the power to help make it so.
This is one of those opportunities when we will see where he and his colleagues’ true interest lies, with each other, or with the real “American People.”
