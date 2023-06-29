Train Derailment

A destroyed truck lies next to a derailed Amtrak train Wednesday in Moorpark. Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train carrying 190 passengers derailed after striking a vehicle on the tracks. Only minor injuries were reported.

 Associated Press

MOORPARK — An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a county water truck and derailed on Wednesday in Southern California, critically injuring the truck’s driver, authorities said.

Three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision in Moorpark, said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath. Fourteen people on the train were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, while the truck driver was taken to a trauma center with a head injury, McGrath said.

