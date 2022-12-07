San Francisco Police Killer Robots

Diana Scott holds up a sign while taking part, Monday, in a demonstration about the use of robots by the San Francisco Police Department outside of City Hall in San Francisco.

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco supervisors voted, Tuesday, to put the brakes on a controversial policy that would have let police use robots for deadly force, reversing course just days after their approval of the plan generated fierce pushback and warnings about the militarization and automation of policing.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to explicitly ban the use of robots in such a fashion for now. But they sent the issue back to a committee for further discussion and could vote in the future to let police use robots in a lethal manner in limited cases.

