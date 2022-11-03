“American Pickers” stars Mike Wolfe, Robbie Wolfe and Danielle Colby will be in California, this January, to pick their way through the Golden State as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.
The documentary series about the world of antique “picking” airs on The History Channel.
“They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them,” a release said.
Prior to their visit to California, the shows producers are looking for leads and want to explore collectors’ hidden treasures. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.
They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.
Those with a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, are encouraged to reach out to the show’s producers.
The pickers do not select stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public.
Those interested should send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com, call 646-493-2184 or visit Facebook: @GotAPick
“American Pickers” will continue to take the pandemic seriously and will follow all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and Centers for Disease Control.
