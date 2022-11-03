American Pickers

Mike Wolfe is one of the stars of “American Pickers,” a History Channel documentary about the world of antique “picking.” The show will be examining valuables from California during a January visit.

 Photo courtesy of American Pickers

“American Pickers” stars Mike Wolfe, Robbie Wolfe and Danielle Colby will be in California, this January, to pick their way through the Golden State as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

The documentary series about the world of antique “picking” airs on The History Channel.

