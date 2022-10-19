The Antelope Valley Indian Museum in Lake Los Angeles held its Annual American Indian Celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 15 and 16.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Settlement in Avalos death OK’d
- Celebrate diversity, equity, identity at festival
- Eagles moving on
- Royals lead GL tournament
- ’Runners ace their way past Scorpions
- National Hockey League results | Tuesday
- Stanton, Judge bash Yanks to win, into ALCS
- Harper, Schwarber homer as Wheeler, Phillies top Padres
Most Popular
Articles
- Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation
- Strom abandons AVUHSD Board race
- Making a dream come true
- Littlerock bust nets $280k in illegal pot
- Motorcyclist dies in crash on AV Freeway
- Public welcomed back for air show at Edwards AFB
- Palmdale residents visit sister city Poncitlán
- Teacher enjoys a ride on a Thunderbird
- Jets have students looking to sky
- Old Timers Association’s annual barbecue set
Images
Videos
Commented
- Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land (6)
- Parris threatens to close park (2)
- For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel (2)
- Fetterman, Oz vie for Black voters (2)
- Climate change spikes drought chances (2)
- Cal City happy to be in black after audits (2)
- Letters from Readers, Oct. 15, 2022 (2)
- Report: Taliban killed 27 captives (2)
- LA Council picks new leader amid furor over racist comments (2)
- LA leader in racism scandal resigns Council seat (2)
- Strom abandons AVUHSD Board race (1)
- German mosque sounds first public call to prayer (1)
- A different type of ‘house’ (1)
- Oscar-winning actor Louise Fletcher dies (1)
- House candidate Smith outlines positions (1)
- New California abortion laws set up clash with other states (1)
- Stabbing suspect arrested after one killed, three hurt (1)
- Thousands flock to air show at Edwards AFB (1)
- Health director: Care needed to avoid winter rise in COVID cases (1)
- Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood’s elite, has died (1)
- Biden: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter (1)
- Welding program starts at high schools (1)
- Outrage erupts at Council meeting over racist remarks (1)
- People with disabilities left out of climate planning (1)
- After student dies, LA schools to carry overdose antidote (1)
- Election officials register homeless people to vote (1)
- Tax the rich for more EVs? State Dems split (1)
- Activist objects to museum selling toys of Hindu deities (1)
- Nonprofits help fund immigrants’ deportation fights (1)
- World opinion shifts against Russia (1)
- Garcia, Smith to face off before election (1)
- Whistleblower: 665 left FBI in two decades (1)
- Programs will help small businesses (1)
- US seeks united front in Asia despite Korea, Japan tensions (1)
- Judge: Warrants to search homes of Kuehl, others properly obtained (1)
- Suit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting (1)
- STD situation prompts action (1)
- Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% (1)
- Residents question Mojave port plans (1)
- Littlefeather, actor who declined Brando Oscar, dies (1)
- SF mayor again vows drug sales crackdown (1)
- Ukraine says Russian call-up shows weakness (1)
- Newsom eyes special legislative session over gas prices (1)
- Amid end to COVID help, homelessness is surging (1)
- Man charged in hate attacks on women in Southern California (1)
- Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage (1)
- McCarthy unveils House GOP’s midterm agenda (1)
- Biden to ok release of 15M oil barrels (1)
- China on Taiwan: ‘External interference’ won’t be tolerated (1)
- New indictment in dive boat tragedy (1)
- Police: Man was plotting mass shooting (1)
- Collision at AV Press (1)
- Trump FBI search spotlights Archives nominee (1)
- North Korea confirms simulated use of nukes (1)
- AP-NORC poll: On game day, some see prayer as a Hail Mary (1)
- Newsom urges overhaul of Democrats’ strategy (1)
- Supreme Court welcomes the public again (1)
- Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony (1)
- OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices (1)
- US migration from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua soars in August (1)
- Saudis say US sought one-month delay of OPEC+ production cuts (1)
- N. Korea fires artillery near border (1)
- Clergy tries to reconcile politically divided congregations (1)
- Garcia stresses security as top House priority (1)
- LA Council president resigns after racist remarks (1)
- UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine (1)
- White House: GOP abortion ban would mean a crisis (1)
- Antelope Valley crime blotter, Sept. 26, 2022 (1)
- LA mystery: Who taped meeting with racist comments? (1)
- Diseased AVC trees coming out (1)
- Haiti at breaking point as economy tanks (1)
- Today in history,, Oct. 7, 2022 (1)
- Bills would curtail objections at future vote counts (1)
- Powering homes for the future (1)
- UN assembly gathering, global perils still on rise (1)
- N. Korea riles peninsula tensions (1)
- Biden juggles Iranian nuke talks (1)
- Interior Dept. to require body cams for officers (1)
- Biden, Japan confer after N. Korea missile test (1)
- Armageddon talk edges beyond bounds of intel (1)
- Newsom vetoes bill extending reparations deadline (1)
- Minn. regent criticized for asking if campus is ‘too diverse’ (1)
- Luna criticizes Villanueva’s record in debate (1)
- Charles III impeded by Constitution (1)
- Newsom OKs name change for law school (1)
- Abortion is a matter of ‘freedom’ for Democrats (1)
- Judge halts parts of New York’s gun law (1)
- State to vote on constitutional right to abortion (1)
- Vote-by-mail ballots going out (1)
- Texas carries out execution (1)
- Refinery rules relaxed as gas prices soar (1)
- Advocates list 100s of allegedly abusive priests (1)
- Ozone hole grows this year, but still shrinking in general (1)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.