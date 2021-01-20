PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California is hosting a virtual recruitment for a digital technical account representative.
The recruitment event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday. Those interested must register on Eventbrite at https://digital_account_manager.eventbrite.com/
Responsibilities and qualifications include the ability to maintain digital ad platforms, solutions and Wi-Fi networks; perform technical maintenance and troubleshooting on digital platforms (Novisign, AdStash, Wi-Fi, RMS); and ability to problem solve and troubleshoot hardware (Novisign, AdStash, Wi-Fi, RMS).
Candidates must possess a valid driver’s license and be comfortable traveling to clients throughout Los Angeles County.
Qualified candidates must be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov
For more information, contact Lidia Gaxiola at 661-917-2968 or Lgaxiola@jvs-socal.org
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. The TTY phone number is 661-951-1695 in Lancaster and 661-208-4484 in Palmdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.