ROSAMOND — Southern Kern Unified School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved an amendment to the District’s contract with Lancaster-based architectural firm Flewelling & Moody Inc. for additions to Tropico Middle School.
Tropico will get 26 classrooms for sixth- through eighth-grade students and two classrooms for non-severe special education students as part of an estimated $21.2 million upgrade project. The project will include four modular restroom buildings and other amenities as required under state law to accommodate the 28 classrooms. The buildings will be required to have a fully integrated fire sprinkler system as part of the Division of the State Architect submittal documents.
The classrooms will need to be placed so that they do not require the removal of any existing classrooms or modular buildings, including seven classrooms from Rosamond Elementary School that were recently placed on the Tropico campus, according to the amendment.
Chief Business Officer Robert Irving said the District has a general services contract with Fleweling & Moody. However, an amendment is required for any specific project.
The overall cost will be $688,579. Flewelling & Moody will invoice Southern Kern $200,000 to cover consultant fees until the project is approved by the California Department of Education.
“The company is not asking for anything up front until the District’s received confirmation of funding from (the Office of Public School Construction),” Irving said at Wednesday night’s meeting.
Southern Kern has approximately $21.5 million remaining of an original $23.7 million allocation by the state from a decade ago for the 41-year-old school’s redesign. The state previously allocated $2.2 million to the district for the initial design process. That leaves $21.5 million of the original allocation.
However, in order to access the project funding the District must get approvals from the California Department of Education and the Division of the State Architect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.