LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council approved an amendment to the Avanti North Specific Plan housing development that will modify the development standards and allow for an increase in residential lots.

The amendment allows a maximum of 873 single-family residential lots in the area generally bound by avenues K and K-8 and 62nd and 70th streets west.

