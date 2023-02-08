LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council approved an amendment to the Avanti North Specific Plan housing development that will modify the development standards and allow for an increase in residential lots.
The amendment allows a maximum of 873 single-family residential lots in the area generally bound by avenues K and K-8 and 62nd and 70th streets west.
The specific plan was originally adopted by the City Council, in 2017, to allow for the development of 753 single-family residential lots and two parks at the southeast corner of 70th Street West and Avenue K.
Applicant CV Communities LLC requested an amendment to the Specific Plan to change some of the development standards, including lot depth, width and size and to modify some of the internal street circulation, Senior Planner Jocelyn Swain said during a presentation at the Jan. 24 City Council meeting.
The modifications will allow the project to accommodate an additional 120 residential lots for a total of 873. The resulting minimum lot sizes would range from 5,000 to 6,600 square feet.
Other changes approved as part of the amendment include a reduction in the size of the two parks for a total park acreage of 10.2 acres instead of 10.4 acres. The open space/basin areas will also be reduced from 11.8 acres to 10.4 acres.
The Lancaster Planning Commission reviewed the Specific Plan at the Dec. 12 meeting and recommended approval to the City Council.
The City Council voted 4-0, with Mayor R. Rex Parris absent, to approve the amendment to the Specific Plan and find that the city complied with the California Environmental Quality Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.