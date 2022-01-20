SACRAMENTO — Emergency health workers in California, Wednesday, blasted hours-long waits to transfer patients from ambulances to hospital emergency rooms in what they said were chronic delays worsened by the nearly two-year Coronavirus pandemic.
During a legislative hearing, first responders said taking more than the anticipated 20 minutes to receive a patient at a hospital emergency room isn’t good for the patient and impedes their ability to head out on new emergency calls. Often, they said, they wind up waiting hours at hospitals because no one is available to receive new patients — a problem that doctors and a hospital administrator said stems from delays in lab work, X-rays and insurance authorizations.
Dr. Clayton Kazan, medical director at the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said hospital challenges shouldn’t paralyze the 911 system intended for the most critical emergencies. He said the system isn’t sustainable and is even more strained under the pandemic. Hospitals should be held accountable for stalling, and not all patients should be sent to hospitals for triage, he said.
