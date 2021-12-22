PALMDALE — The deadline is today, for residents interested in serving as an alternate for the committee which oversees spending of revenue from Measure AV.
Measure AV is the three-quarter-cent sales tax passed by Palmdale voters in November 2020.
Applicants must be residents in District Four or business owners with a Palmdale business and willing to serve a two-year term.
Elected officials are not eligible.
The alternate would be appointed to complete the initial two-year term on the Committee, until April 2023.
As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to pass a Livescan fingerprint submission via the California Department of Justice. If appointed, members must file a Statement of Economic Interest, Form 700.
The seven members appointed by the City Council, to the Committee, ensure the funds collected through the sales tax are used as specified in Measure AV. They accomplish this by reviewing, commenting and making recommendations on proposed expenditures and receive semi-annual reports from the city staff on revenue and expenditures.
The measure is expected to raise about $15 million annually to maintain essential city services such as 911 emergency response, repair streets and potholes, support community-based policing and crime prevention programs, aid community programs for veterans, seniors, youth and homelessness; and economic development.
The committee meets bi-monthly, on the fourth Wednesday of the month, to review and provide input on proposed revenue and expenditures of Measure AV funds.
The application is available at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/palmdale
For details, contact the city clerk by email at cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org or at 661-267-5151.
