LANCASTER — Two men were injured, one fatally, during an altercation at a residence in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8, Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
One 54-year-old man was found with a gunshot in the torso when deputies arrived to a “gunshot victim” call, at about 12:20 p.m., officials said. Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
The man’s identity was being withheld pending notification of his next of kin, a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner spokesman said.
A second man, 76, was also found at the scene, with blunt-force trauma to his upper torso, according to officials. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition, as of Tuesday evening.
Based on preliminary investigation, sheriff’s officials have determined that the two men were involved in an altercation, resulting in their injuries.
There is no suspect outstanding, officials said.
The shooting is under investigation by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives, according to a Department release.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
