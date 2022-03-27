MOJAVE — The Mojave Chamber of Commerce is continuing its efforts to help fill the absence of local banking services left with the closure of the Mission Bank branch downtown, the only bank in town providing anything more than an ATM.
On Thursday, AltaOne Federal Credit Union Chief Operating Officer Denise Mattice spoke to Chamber members about her organization’s interest in serving the community and how that may be accomplished.
“We understand the need for an active financial institution in this community,” she said.
AltaOne, which has branches in California City and Tehachapi, already has just under 300 members in Mojave, she said, and they are working on a plan for providing services locally.
One way for AltaOne to gain a physical presence in the community is through partnering with a local business to share space, Mattice said.
This could be a small operation — a “bank in a box” — to provide some services to local businesses, such as check deposits. Cash services would not be feasible for the safety and security of the credit union operation and the associated business, she said.
All that would be needed is some type of office space to provide the service.
“We are looking for a very small space,” Mattice said.
She asked the Chamber members for suggestions of potential business locations and to refer any to her directly or through the Chamber.
Although not as convenient, AltaOne does offer services to businesses at its locations in Cal City and Tehachapi, she said.
Mattice was asked if they could take over the former Mission Bank location on K Street, but that is not an option.
“We are not entertaining taking over that building at this time,” she said.
The Chamber discussion was a follow-up to one with AltaOne CEO Stephanie Sievers, last month, when she spoke about the institution’s current standing and future plans.
AltaOne recently took over the Mission Bank Ridgecrest branch, which was seen as an opportunity to increase its business services to the community, Sievers said, but they were not aware of the similar closure of the Mojave branch.
“We were unaware of the situation at the time; we were only discussing the Ridgecrest opportunity,” she said.
Now aware of the lack of banking services in not only Mojave, but also Rosamond, those communities will be part of AltaOne’s strategic plan for the future, she said.
Rosamond has been without a local bank branch for more than a decade.
While there isn’t an immediate solution to fix that deficiency, it is on the road map for AltaOne.
Businesses interested in partnering with AltaOne in Mojave may contact Mattice at dmattice@altaone.net, or the Mojave Chamber of Commerce at mojavechamber@gmail.com
