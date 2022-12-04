LANCASTER — Returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alpha Charter Guild to the Antelope Valley Medical Center presented a new class of debutantes, adding to the decades-long local tradition.

The months of community service projects, a presentation tea, fundraising initiatives, clothing and food drives, a Sweet and Sassy fashion show, etiquette training, self-defense, skill building, bonding and waltz lessons culminated for 12 young Antelope Valley ladies at the Alpha Charter Guild’s 55th annual Hourglass Presentation Ball.

