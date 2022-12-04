LANCASTER — Returning after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alpha Charter Guild to the Antelope Valley Medical Center presented a new class of debutantes, adding to the decades-long local tradition.
The months of community service projects, a presentation tea, fundraising initiatives, clothing and food drives, a Sweet and Sassy fashion show, etiquette training, self-defense, skill building, bonding and waltz lessons culminated for 12 young Antelope Valley ladies at the Alpha Charter Guild’s 55th annual Hourglass Presentation Ball.
In floor-length white ball gowns, the debutantes joined family and friends at the “Celestial Celebration,” on Nov. 26, at the Hellenic Center.
This year’s honorary Ball Chairman was George Whitesides, former CEO of Virgin Galactic and currently chairman of its Space Advisory Board. Whitesides also previously served as Chief of Staff of NASA.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey delivered the invocation and welcome addresses were given by Alpha Charter Guild President Wanda Bellville, First Vice President Ball Chairwoman Nancy Kinley-Wood and Second Vice President Ball Chairwoman (Deb Mom) Ronda Perez.
Escorting the debutantes, this year, were Antelope Valley High Union High School District ROTC Cadets.
As in years past, all proceeds from the program benefit the Antelope Valley Medical Center. Throughout its history the Alpha Charter Guild has donated more than $1 million to the hospital, most often to benefit the Women and Infants Pavilion.
This year’s debutantes include Miss Faith Bevington, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Bevington; Miss Nicole Brown, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Buck Brown; Miss Lauren Dace, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dace; Miss Ashley Goines, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John (Jordan) Goines; Miss Jolena Kelley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Kelley; Miss Breanna Marroquin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cristian Marroquin; Miss Brooke McFarland, daughter of Mr. Dennis McFarland and Mrs. Jessica Comstock; Miss Haylie Plata, daughter of Mr. Richard Plata and Mrs. Sara Gallagher; Miss Jaelyn Santiago, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Santiago; Miss Jacqueline Shaver, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Eric Shaver; Miss Brynna Weir, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Weir; and Miss Leah Winchell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dwight Winchell III.
