LOS ANGELES — A US man accused of being the leader of a white supremacist group has been extradited from Romania to face charges of inciting violence at California political rallies in 2017.

Robert Paul Rundo of Huntington Beach was flown back to the country Tuesday and pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of conspiracy and rioting, the US Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles said. He was held without bond.

