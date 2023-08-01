LOS ANGELES — Attorneys for a 63-year-old man suing Los Angeles County, alleging that he was driving when he was accidentally struck in the head by a 40mm projectile fired from the Palmdale sheriff’s station during a 2022 training exercise, want to review  the personnel records of two deputies as well as investigative reports regarding what happened.

Birch Wellington Pender’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges battery, negligence, negligent hiring, training and supervision and civil rights violations. On Thursday, Pender’s attorneys filed court papers with Judge Steven A. Ellis stating that deputies later told Pender, who was being treated in a hospital, that some “brand new” deputies were training at the station and one of them “missed the target and stated that (the projectile) had actually went over the wall.”

