PALMDALE — A man crashed his sedan into the back of a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputy’s SUV Monday and was arrested shortly after he ran away from the scene.
The hit-and-run crash occurred at 12:27 a.m. at Sixth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, Lt. Jeffrey Rhea told City News Service.
The deputy was moving slowly in his patrol SUV when the suspect crashed into the rear of the vehicle, Rhea said. The suspect’s car was badly damaged, so he got out and ran away but was located and detained by deputies in the area.
“Both vehicles are pretty badly damaged,” Rhea said.
Paramedics took the deputy to a hospital to be examined and released, he said. The suspect was also taken to a hospital as part of the investigation to determine if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Video from the scene showed the airbags deployed in the suspect’s car and the bumper and tailgate of the patrol vehicle damaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.