Ex-Congresswoman Katie Hill’s former official Congressional Twitter account sprung to life late Tuesday when alleged former staffers took over the inactive account to anonymously decry an announcement over plans for a television adaptation of the former Congresswoman’s memoir, “She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality.”
“Katie’s former staff here. Disappointed in so many folks - including Elizabeth Moss, @Blumhouse, & @michaelseitzman - regarding today’s announcement,” the first in a series of tweets said.
Moss, star of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Mad Men,” will play Hill in the project, which is being developed by Blumhouse Television as a streaming movie. Moss is also a co-producer as is screenwriter Michael Seitzman, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“This is an incredibly sensitive situation,” the alleged staffers tweeted. “We appreciate the instinct to defend our former boss, an LGBTQ+ woman who faced abuse from her husband. What happened to Katie Hill shouldn’t happen to anyone. But, this moment requires more nuance, as Katie Hill’s story - our story - is also one of workplace abuse and harassment. Katie Hill can be both a victim and perpetrator. And, staff can experience severe consequences for speaking out against their powerful boss.”
Hill tweeted a response Tuesday night about an hour later indicating that her former government Twitter account was hacked.
“Thanks to all who let me know my government official twitter account was hacked,” Hill tweeted. “Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there. Reported to @twitter.”
Hill followed that tweet with two more Wednesday morning:
“Regardless of their author, the content of the hacked tweets is something I have talked about at length in my book, in podcasts and in countless interviews regarding my decision to resign, as well as the constant work and reflection I’ve done since then. I look forward to continuing to have conversations around these issues and using my platform to support women in any way possible.”
Hill did not immediately respond to a request for comment via Twitter.
Hill, of Santa Clarita, defeated former Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale, in the 2018 Blue Wave that gave Democrats control of the House.
Hill, who is openly bisexual, resigned after less than 10 months in office following allegations of improper relations with staff members and the release of nude photos of Hill in online conservative outlets. Hill’s resignation came days after the House Ethics Committee announced an investigation into the allegations that she had a sexual relationship with a member of her staff, which is a violation of House ethics rules.
Hill denied the affair with the male staff member but later admitted to having a relationship with a female member of her campaign staff.
“She Will Rise,” by Grand Central Publishing, was published in August.
“I wrote this to empower women to lead despite so many roadblocks & sexist standards, & I couldn’t have done it without YOU. Things will never change unless we make sure they do - thank you for joining the fight,” Hill tweeted upon the book’s release.
(1) comment
Hill was Pelosi's pet...lot of time was probably invested in to Hill by Pelosi, and the Dems. I wonder what "dirt" they had on Hill to make her "Quit" in such an abrupt way...? We can only assume that Hill was riding "Dirty"...extremely Dirty ;)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.