PALMDALE — A man suspected in the attempted killing of Lady Gaga’s dog walker, in 2021, was arrested in Palmdale, four months after he was mistakenly released from custody, law enforcement officials reported, Wednesday.
James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested, Wednesday afternoon, at a residence in the 1900 block of Apricot Drive, near Avenue R-8 and 20th Street East, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau, the Special Enforcement Bureau and the US Marshals Service-Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force served a search warrant at the residence, where a family member of Jackson lived. He was arrested without incident, according to sheriff’s officials.
Jackson was originally arrested, on April 27, 2021, on charges of attempted murder and robbery. He was one of three men arrested in the Feb. 24, 2021, kidnapping of French Bulldogs belonging to singer Lady Gaga and the shooting of her dog walker.
Jackson was mistakenly released, on April 6, due to what authorities termed “a clerical error.”
The US Marshal Service was enlisted, in July, to aid in his recapture, offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
Jackson was originally charged with shooting the dog walker, Ryan Fisher, while he was walking the dogs. Fischer survived the shooting.
Two of the three dogs he had been walking were stolen during the attack; the third ran off and was later found.
Five people have been arrested in the case, two being charged as accessories after the fact. Jackson — along with Jaylin White, 20, and Lafayette Whaley, 27 — was charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery, according to the US Marshals Service.
The two stolen dogs were returned two days later by a woman who was charged with receiving stolen property; the father of one of the suspects was also charged with helping him avoid arrest, according to the Associated Press.
Also on Wednesday, White pleaded no contest to one count of second-degree robbery, and admitted to an allegation that the principal in the attack was armed, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said. He was sentenced to four years in prison. All other counts were dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.