Lady Gaga Dogs Stolen

James Howard Jackson, a suspect mistakenly released from a Los Angeles County jail where he was being held on suspicion of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her French bulldogs, has been recaptured in Palmdale, authorities said, Wednesday.

 Associated Press

PALMDALE — A man suspected in the attempted killing of Lady Gaga’s dog walker, in 2021, was arrested in Palmdale, four months after he was mistakenly released from custody, law enforcement officials reported, Wednesday.

James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested, Wednesday afternoon, at a residence in the 1900 block of Apricot Drive, near Avenue R-8 and 20th Street East, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.

