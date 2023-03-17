Rosamond drugs

Items including illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia, along with stolen property, led to the arrest of a Rosamond man on drug and burglary charges.

 Photo courtesy of Kern County Sheriff’s Office

ROSAMOND — A Rosamond man was arrested following a burglary, after he was found with methamphetamines, morphine, drug paraphernalia and stolen property, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Kenneth Iannalfo, 34, was arrested on Saturday, after deputies were called to the 1200 block of Orange Street in Rosamond for a burglary. Iannalfo, suspected in the burglary, had fled the scene before deputies arrived, officials reported.

