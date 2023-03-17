ROSAMOND — A Rosamond man was arrested following a burglary, after he was found with methamphetamines, morphine, drug paraphernalia and stolen property, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Kenneth Iannalfo, 34, was arrested on Saturday, after deputies were called to the 1200 block of Orange Street in Rosamond for a burglary. Iannalfo, suspected in the burglary, had fled the scene before deputies arrived, officials reported.
His vehicle was located by deputies who conducted a traffic stop near 15th Street West and Rosamond Boulevard and took him into custody without incident.
During a search of his vehicle, deputies found a large amount of currency, more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, 23 suspected morphine pills, drug paraphernalia and stolen property related to the Orange Street burglary, officials reported.
Iannalfo was arrested and booked for narcotic sales, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property and burglary.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110, or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
