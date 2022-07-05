ACTON — The 59th edition of the Acton Fourth of July parade brought crowds of people out to Crown Valley Road, on Monday morning, for the equestrian units, community queens, classic cars, fire trucks, tractors and the water fights.
Longtime Acton resident Lee Jennings served as the grand marshal for the parade. He rode in a replica blue-and-white 1965 Shelby Cobra, owned and driven by Steve Smith.
This year’s theme was “I Love a Parade!” and it was clear that the crowd and parade participants agreed. This year’s parade had a total of 60 entrants, including the Condor Squadron out of Van Nuys Airport, which flew over the parade route about an hour after the start.
The “Best of Theme” award went to the Antelope Valley Queens, who set up a “shooting gallery” inside a wood shed with plastic bottles, rubber ducks and other targets for parade watchers to shoot with their water guns. The “Sweepstakes” award went to the Acton Agua Dulce Equestrians, comprised of members from local horseback riding groups.
“We just like the small town everything about Acton and Agua Dulce,” Newhall resident Marsha Adams said. “It’s just nice.”
She said they also like the horses. They have a ranch with 60 horses. She went to the parade with her daughter, Falon Shields and three-year-old grandson Maddox.
“We like the smaller parade and Maddox likes the squirt gun fights, it’s interactive,” Shields said.
Parade-watcher Julie Marquez walked part of the route before the parade started with her children, Juliet, 18 months, and Joel, two months.
“Taking a walk before the parade because then she’s going to want to be everywhere,” Marquez said.
Kenya Sota, who lives near North Hollywood, came to Acton’s Fourth of July parade for the second consecutive year. Her uncle lives in Acton.
She wore a clear, plastic poncho over her T-shirt and shorts and held a water cannon. She was ready for the traditional water fights.
“We came last year, really liked it and so we wanted to come again,” Sota said. “It is fun.”
Sylmar resident Alice Duff dressed in a US flag-inspired summer dress. She has been coming to the parade for 16 years. She does not live in Acton, but her daughter Allison Matas does.
“We’ve been to all the parades,” Adams said.
She likes the parade’s diversity.
“It’s so diverse and everybody can be in it,” she said. “That’s what I love about it, it’s such a good community. If I didn’t live in Sylmar I would live here.”
Acton resident Blanca Rosales brought family members to the parade, who were visiting from out of state.
“It’s a good experience for them, they love it,” she said. “Love the water. We’re just sad about the water balloons.”
Water balloons were not allowed at the parade this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.