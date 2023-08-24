Abortion-South-Carolina

Democratic South Carolina Rep. Beth Bernstein leads chants Wednesday at an abortion rights rally in Columbia, SC.

 Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s newly all-male Supreme Court reversed course on abortion Wednesday, upholding a law banning most such procedures except in the earliest weeks of pregnancy.

The continued erosion of legal abortion access across the US South comes after Republican state lawmakers replaced the lone woman on the court, Justice Kaye Hearn, who reached the state’s mandatory retirement age.

