PALMDALE — Play has no limit at Courtney’s Playground at Marie Kerr Park.
The first fully inclusive playground in the Antelope Valley features full, accessible rubber surfacing and activities accessible to children of all abilities, including a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round and swing and ground-level musical instruments.
City officials including Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Eric Dombrowski, deputy director of Parks & Recreation, joined Courtney’s family, on Wednesday morning, for a dedication ceremony. The ceremony moved indoors due to thunderstorms.
The 1,834-square-foot playground and 574-square-foot music area were designed with the assistance of Greg and Joanne Triana, who approached the city, about two years ago, about doing something to honor their late daughter, Courtney Ann Triana. A dedication sign on the playground features images of butterflies and a bird and photos of Courtney. There is also a QR code that can be scanned with a smartphone. A link leads to the City of Palmdale’s website for the playground. The page includes a description of the playground along with pictures of Courtney and her story in her own words.
“We are so grateful that you’re all here supporting the family,” Dombrowski said. “The City of Palmdale’s just happy to partner with them and the community.”
Hofbauer first learned about fully inclusive playgrounds on a trip to Northern California.
“With this dedication we’re demonstrating our city’s commitment to inclusivity,” Hofbauer said. “Courtney’s Playground offers high-quality play and recreation opportunities and exemplifies evidence-based best practices in design, offers meaningful experiences and thoroughly supports health and wellness.”
Courtney Triana was a normal 10-year-old girl who loved playing soccer and other sports. In October 2001, she was critically injured when a grocery store parking lot light pole fell and hit her on the head in Palmdale, Joanne Triana said. After three years in the hospital, she came home, in November 2003.
“We wanted to bring her home,” Joanne said. “She stayed with us for 13 years.”
The family traveled across the country, visiting 28 states in a motor home. Courtney also went on a cruise to Alaska.
“We tried to make her life as normal as possible,” Joanne said.
Courtney died, in October 2014. She was 23.
“We are dedicating this park in honor of our daughter Courtney, my sweet pea,” Greg Triana said. “This park is also for all people, young and old, to enjoy.”
He added he did not truly understand people with special needs until after his daughter’s accident. Only then did he begin to understand that every individual, no matter what their needs, should be treated as equals.
“People with disabilities are like everyone and should be treated with the respect they deserve,” he said.
Courtney’s brother, Greg Triana Jr., helped educate city officials on what an inclusive playground really is, in particular the rubber surfacing suitable for wheelchairs.
“I’m just happy we’re all on the same page and all came together as a team,” Greg Triana Jr. said. “Just remember when you’re out there playing on that and you see a butterfly or you see a little chirping bird, that’s Courtney playing with you guys.”
Courtney’s caregiver, Alisha Magilei-Noternman, owns Dynamic Therapy Solutions, which specializes in assistive technology and augmentative communication, which is what Courtney used to communicate.
“With lots of hard work, Courtney became a quick talker with her communication system; this allowed for her personality to shine through — a moody teenager and somebody who shared with us her love for the Spice Girls,” Magilei-Noterman said.
Courtney was able to participate in group therapy sessions, gave presentations and appeared in a lot of plays with typical peers, acting with her communication device on stage.
“She really was able to show her personality once she had a voice,” Magilei-Noternman said.
She thanked Courtney’s family and the City of Palmdale for making the Antelope Valley a better place for people with disabilities.
The playground was paid for with a generous donation from the Triana family and Measure AV funds, Dombrowski said.
