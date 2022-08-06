Obit Albert Woodfox

Albert Woodfox smiles as he arrives on stage during his first public appearance at the Ashe Cultural Arts Center in New Orleans, in 2016, after his release from Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La.

 Max Becherer/AP Photo

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Albert Woodfox, a former inmate who spent decades in isolation at a Louisiana prison and then became an advocate for prison reforms after he was released, died, Thursday, of complications from COVID-19, his family said. He was 75.

Woodfox and two other men became known as the “Angola Three” for their decades-long stays in solitary at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and other prisons. In 2016, Woodfox pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the 1972 death of prison guard Brent Miller and was released after about half a century in prison, almost all of it in solitary. Woodfox consistently maintained his innocence in Miller’s death.

