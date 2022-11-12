Alaska Zen Buddhism

Resident priest Genmyo Jana Zeedyk (second from left) and other members of the Anchorage Zen Community meditate during a Sunday service in Anchorage, Alaska. For more than three decades, members of the Anchorage Zen Community have gathered in unusual venues with the same intention: simply to sit and meditate in silence.

 Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — For more than three decades, members of the Anchorage Zen Community have gathered in unusual venues — from a busy strip mall to a converted garage — with the same intention: simply to sit and meditate in silence.

Nomadic no more, they have found stillness and stability in a small zendo, or meditation hall, tucked on the edge of two neighborhoods in Alaska’s most populous city and epicenter of urban culture.

