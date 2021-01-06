PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California is hosting a virtual recruitment for a property management company.
The company is looking to fill positions in the Santa Clarita/Canyon County area. The recruitment event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., Thursday.
Available positions include a leasing associate, service manager and groundskeeper.
Qualifications include a minimum of two years of professional experience, a high school diploma or GED and applicants must pass a drug test and a background check.
Interested persons must register on Eventbrite at https://property_management.eventbrite.com by the end of today.
Qualified candidates must be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov
For more information, please contact Laura Evans at 818-370-1206 or email levans@jvs-socal.org
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. The TTY phone number is 661-951-1695 in Lancaster and 661-208-4484 in Palmdale.
