PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California will host a pre-screening event for customer service sales jobs with Farmers Insurance in Palmdale.
Farmers Insurance is recruiting for full-time customer service sales representatives that will be responsible for auto, home, life and health insurance sales and processing payments. The position pays both, hourly wage and commission. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply.
Candidates must e-mail their resumes to dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org before 2 p.m., Friday.
Candidates must be registered with CALJOBS and have a resume tailored to match the position.
For more information, contact dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-208-4954.
