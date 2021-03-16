PALMDALE — A local employment agency recently announced it is recruiting for multiple internal positions.
The Antelope Valley America’s Job Center of California located in the 3800 block of Sierra Highway in Palmdale, announced on Monday, it is accepting applications for various full- and part-time positions within the organization.
Available positions range from a program coordinator to a job developer to a youth career coach.
Qualified candidates should have a case management background, job development experience, an associate degree or higher and good presentation skills. Candidates are asked to submit their applications by the March 18 deadline.
The job center is a one-stop shop for workforce services and provides no-cost employment and training services for job seekers and employers.
Services offered by the job center are pre-employment assistance, including career coaching and workshops such as resume, interview skills, job search and LinkedIn.
The job center additionally has free training opportunities for high growth industries including IT, construction and healthcare. There also is job placement assistance and candidate recruitment at no cost to employers.
Visit https://www.jvs-socal.org/jobs-list/ to view the complete job list and qualifications for the available positions at the job center.
Call 661-208-4954 for additional information.
To apply, email resume to dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org and name the position of interest in the subject line. Some positions require cover letters and additional information so check application submission requirements prior to applying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.