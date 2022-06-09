MOJAVE — A proposal before the Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors to increase the required amount of liability insurance carried by airport tenants hit a snag, on Tuesday, when Directors heard of tenants’ difficulties in obtaining coverage.
Since 2018, the airport has required tenants obtain liability insurance of $1 million for each occurrence and a $3 million aggregate per policy year, to mitigate the risks to airport property by tenant-caused incidents.
However, it has become difficult to obtain policies at these levels, General Manager Todd Lindner said.
Board President Diane Barney shared an email from a hanger tenant’s insurance company stating that the $3 million requirement is not typical.
“We’ve had one (million dollars) and three (million dollars) forever and we’ve never had a tenant complain about it,” District Counsel Scott Nave said.
After checking with other airports, they found that most required $1 million per occurrence, with no aggregate, but only for those hanger owners who do not sublet their hangers.
The airport has a number of facilities, such as general aviation hangers, that are privately owned but on leased land, or District-owned and leased for use. Additionally, some hangers are sublet to other users.
Airport officials proposed increasing that to $2 million per occurrence for facilities of 10,000 square feet, and $2 million per occurrence and $4 million aggregate for all other District-owned facilities.
Those who choose not to sublet their hanger may meet the lower requirement of $1 million with no aggregate, for those up to 10,000 square feet.
The ownership discrepancy has caused an issue for a group of hanger owners and users who purchase insurance together. A representative of this group spoke to the Board, Tuesday, and said their insurance carrier has said it will not cover those who rent their hangers, only those who are owners.
Nave asked to table the decision until the June 21 meeting, in order to confer with the District’s insurance carrier.
“We’ve never had this problem before,” he said, and wanted to learn if it is a shift in the insurance industry. “This issue is new to me, that renters can not get insurance.”
“We don’t have an answer to that question, today.”
