PALMDALE — Have visitors from out of town for the holidays? Looking for something to different to do?
How about seeing an iconic aircraft in person?
The Blackbird Airpark, a satellite of the Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base, is a unique opportunity to see not only an SR-71 Blackbird in person, but also to see it side-by-side with its predecessor, the A-12.
The familiar Blackbirds can be seen alongside another reconnaissance aircraft, an early U-2 spy plane, the kind made famous when the Soviets shot down pilot Gary Francis Powers, in 1960. Later versions of the plane can still be seen flying from Air Force Plant 42, home to the plane’s manufacturer Lockheed Martin Skunk Works.
Operated by the nonprofit Flight Test Historical Foundation and with volunteer docents serving as hosts, the airpark is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is free, and masks and social distancing are required.
The airpark is at 25th Street East and Avenue P, adjacent to Air Force Plant 42, where the legendary Mach 3 spy planes were once housed.
While the Blackbirds are quite an attraction, the neighboring field of aircraft, Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42, will not be open for either holiday weekend, this year.
The airpark, owned and operated by the City of Palmdale, will be closed the weekends of Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, but it will reopen for visitors on Jan. 8 and 9.
For information on Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, call 661-267-5611.
If you want to travel further afield, the Air Force Flight Test Museum also has a historical display, accessible to the general public, just outside the West Gate of the base.
Century Circle features six “Century Series” fighters: an F-100, F-101, F-102, F-104, F-105 and F-106.
These aircraft are arrayed around the top portion of the base’s old control tower, first used in the testing heyday of the 1950s and continuing until 1988.
Adjacent the display is the site of the future home of the Museum, a work in progress that will one day house the extensive collection and educational facilities in a space available to the general public. The current museum site is a too-small facility inside Edwards AFB, with admittance restricted to those with base access.
To reach the Century Circle, head east on Rosamond Boulevard toward the base. The display is on the south side of the road, just before the guard gate.
Information about the Air Force Flight Test Museum, including how to contribute to the new facility, is available at www.flighttestmuseum.org
