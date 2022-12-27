LOS ANGELES — Southwest Airlines, apologized Monday, for operational challenges causing long delays at Los Angeles International Airport and other airports nationwide due to an intense winter storm, promising it is working to recover.

“With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our customers and employees in a significant way that is unacceptable,” Southwest said in a news release Monday. “We are working with safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by re-balancing the airline and repositioning crews and our fleet, ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us. And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning.”

