SAN DIEGO — A fire broke out aboard a US Navy aircraft carrier, resulting in minor injuries to nine sailors, military officials said, Wednesday.
The blaze broke out, Tuesday morning, as the USS Abraham Lincoln was conducting routine operations about 30 miles off Southern California, the Navy said in a statement.
