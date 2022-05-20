Aviation firms, and those who manage the nation’s airspace, are looking toward a future where small “air taxis” can quickly move people and goods from place to place in urban environments, moving above the clogged traffic of cities’ roadways.
NASA is helping to develop that future with its Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign, working with industry partners and others to develop the necessary framework to enable these services.
Among the issues that must be addressed is the sound of these aircraft as they take off and land in close proximity to where people live and work, and whether the activity will be too disruptive.
Last fall, NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, at Edwards Air Force Base, conducted flight tests that, in part, gathered this kind of noise data. According to industry partner Joby Aviation, these flights demonstrated that the company’s all-electric airplane has a low noise profile, barely perceptible against the backdrop of normal city sounds.
Joby Aviation released the initial findings, May 10, with more detail promised in technical papers to be released, this summer, by Joby and NASA.
“We’re thrilled to show the world just how quiet our aircraft is by working with NASA to take these measurements,” Joby founder and CEO JoeBen Bevirt said in a release announcing the initial results. “With an aircraft this quiet, we have the opportunity to completely rethink how we live and travel, today, helping to make flight an everyday reality in and around cities. It’s a game-changer.”
The flight test program, held at the company’s flight base near Big Sur, in September, used Joby’s prototype air taxi, which can take off and land vertically, much like a helicopter. The five-seat aircraft can carrying four passengers up to 150 miles on a single charge, according to the company.
It was the first time NASA has used an electric airplane for the Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign.
The noise-gathering flight tests entailed flying the Joby airplane over an array of microphones in the various phases of flight — takeoff, landing, accelerating and decelerating, climbing and hovering.
According to the company, these tests showed that the aircraft, while flying at 1,640 feet at 100 knots (about 115 mph), registered an equivalent of 45.2 A-weighted decibels (dBa), which Joby believes will be barely perceptible against the ambient city environment, according to the release.
When taking off or landing, the aircraft registered below 65 dBa, a noise level comparable to conversation, when measured 330 feet from the aircraft’s flight path.
In addition to its work with Joby, NASA will also conduct similar testing with Wisk, another company developing electric air taxis.
In addition to the noise study, NASA collected data on the operational performance of the Joby aircraft to help understand how it used energy during every type of maneuver, from climbing to rerouting and more.
To accomplish this, the aircraft was put through the paces of typical operational flights, complete with contingencies for having to break off from a landing and try again, changing altitudes to work in a crowded airspace and loitering at a landing site before touching down.
Data collected during this testing will help inform Federal Aviation Administration regulations, such as how much battery power these craft must maintain in reserve for these types of contingencies.
“We will use this data to help us understand the vehicle’s performance characteristics, the acoustics profiles, as well as information that will help us develop modeling scenarios,” Shivanjli Sharma, acting lead for the AAM National Campaign, said. “Not just one or two flights per day, but at the scale that we predict these vehicles will begin flying when used by the public.”
