MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port is testing out technology that allows staff to identify drones flown on or nearby the airport, and use that information to alert pilots of the activity to avoid any conflicts or to stop any such activity that poses problems for the airport.
The Aerial Armor system is an array of four sensors on a tower that search for the unique frequencies transmitted from the drones, Security Chief Chris Spandorf said.
“It’s actually able to give us the location of the pilot, location of the home point of the drone, as well as the flight path,” he said.
When a drone is detected, an alert is sent to a designated cell phone with the location information.
“This can definitely benefit as far as air traffic,” Spandorf said, as the air traffic controllers can get the same alerts and they can then notify any pilots in the area of the location, altitude and type of drone to avoid conflicts.
Because of the unique drone ID number provided by the system, airport security staff can pass that information along to authorities to report unauthorized activities, he said.
In a report to the facility’s Board of Directors, Tuesday, Spandorf reported that, in the week of March 21 to 29, the system recorded 11 total flights by nine individual drones. The maximum altitude of these flights was 677 feet.
The activity report broke out the collected information by drone type, flights per hour and day, as well as altitude range. A map showed the starting point of each flight, as well.
During this reporting period, the drone flights originated on the airport itself, but also from several surrounding areas, and as far away as well northwest of the airport, along Highway 58.
The system has picked up drones as far south as Lake Hughes and to the northeast just past Randsburg, Spandorf said.
So far, they have picked up about 90 drone flights during the test period. It runs around the clock, he said.
The testing will continue for another couple weeks, Spandorf said.
At the end of the test period, he will have a more in-depth report for the Board outlining the benefits to the airport and its tenants.
“There’s still a bit more to learn about it,” he said.
“We’re all waiting to hear more,” Board President Diane Barney said.
