MOJAVE — Mojave Air & Space Port’s Chief Executive Officer and General Manager served her last day and the Board of Directors held their election of officers.
During Tuesday’s Board of directors meeting, Karina Deers gave her appreciation and thanks to the airport, directors and staff for her tenure with the company.
“It’s been my pleasure, working here for the past eight years,” she said. “I really love this place, I have a real affection for Mojave and all the crazy weird stuff that goes on out here that I really hope continues going forward into the future.”
Directors Jim Balentine and Bill Deaver thanked Deers for her service at the airport.
“Thank you very much, Karina,” Deaver said. “You’ve done a great job. We really appreciate it. We wish you the best.”
Deers announced her departure from Mojave Air & Space Port in October prompting the airport to begins its search for a new CEO.
In her final CEO report, Drees announced that former Boardmember David Evans would be effectively taking over as interim CEO.
“Today’s effectively my last day here with the district … going forward please direct any inquiries that are airport-related of any kind to David, and then David can delegate out to the staff as necessary,” she said.
Evans was appointed in early December as interim CEO to help ensure the airport’s projects stay on track during this transition period until a new CEO is selected.
Also during the meeting, the Board held its election of officers, voting Balentine as the new president. The other directors elected were Robert Morgan as vice president, Diane Barney as secretary and Chuck Coleman as treasurer.
