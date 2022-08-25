Mojave Air and Space Port micro-grid

The Mojave Air and Space Port’s Board of Directors is considering a micro-grid for the facility, which would provide additional power and help protect the site from outages in the existing statewide power grid.

 Map courtesy of Concentric Power

MOJAVE — Officials with the Mojave Air and Space Port are considering the possibility of installing a micro-grid on site, to provide additional power for potential future tenants and ensure a power supply when there are outages in the existing statewide power grid.

The Board of Directors heard a presentation on the possible micro-grid, on Aug. 16, from Concentric Power.

