MOJAVE — Officials with the Mojave Air and Space Port are considering the possibility of installing a micro-grid on site, to provide additional power for potential future tenants and ensure a power supply when there are outages in the existing statewide power grid.
The Board of Directors heard a presentation on the possible micro-grid, on Aug. 16, from Concentric Power.
The micro-grid would enable the airport to provide additional power to tenants, as the power currently available though Southern California Edison is “barely sufficient,” Concentric Power’s Brian Curtis said.
The micro-grid would use a combination of solar power, batteries, gas-fired engines and a private substation to produce and distribute energy across the airport.
While still connected to the statewide grid, the micro-grid can operate separately, protecting against outages, he said.
Under the proposal presented by Curtis, the solar field, providing 30 megawatts of power, would be to the north of the airport, and the natural gas-fired generator on the airport’s east side, near an existing high-pressure natural gas line.
The gas power plant, located with the substation for distribution, is essentially a “peaker plant,” kicking in when solar and batteries are not available, Curtis said. Approximately 80% to 90% of the power will be through solar energy.
Under the proposal, Concentric would own and operate the grid, selling the power to the airport at wholesale rates. The airport, in turn, would sell power to its tenants. With predominately solar power, this should result in lower electrical rates for tenants, Curtis said.
The project would still need to clear and environmental impact report and permitting, before development could proceed. At that point, it’s two years of construction.
The company has completed similar projects, including one in the Central Valley town of Gonzales, which provides a model for how to proceed with the Mojave plan.
Without prospective tenants that require additional power, Director Robert Morgan said it would be preferable to start with a phase one, that is only enough power for the current tenants.
“It’s kind of overpromising,” he said. “We’ve got energy now. It’s pretty green.”
