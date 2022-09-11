Mojave supersonic

Mojave-based Stratolaunch’s Talon-A hypersonic test vehicle could be one beneficiary of efforts by the Mojave Air and Space Port to create a hypersonic flight corridor, adding to the facility’s offerings for aerospace companies and current tenants, and to attract others.

 Photo courtesy of Stratolaunch

MOJAVE — Already home to civilian flight test and spaceflight activities, the Mojave Air and Space Port is looking to expand its portfolio of offerings by studying creation of a hypersonic test corridor.

Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5, and is a frontier researchers have been striving to employ effectively for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.

