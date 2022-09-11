MOJAVE — Already home to civilian flight test and spaceflight activities, the Mojave Air and Space Port is looking to expand its portfolio of offerings by studying creation of a hypersonic test corridor.
Hypersonic refers to speeds in excess of Mach 5, and is a frontier researchers have been striving to employ effectively for decades. The field has recently gained traction, with projects in development on a number of fronts.
The airport already has at least two tenants, including Stratolaunch, seeking space for hypersonic flight test and about a dozen others looking to do the same that could be attracted to the location, interim CEO Tim Reid said at the Board of Directors meeting, on Tuesday.
“Mojave leads when it comes to spaceports and testing facilities. We lead the charge,” he said.
Other areas are also looking into hypersonic testing, but not all are as well-suited as Mojave is, with connections to restricted airspace.
“We have the means to actually have a good, civilian hypersonic flight test corridor,” he said.
With the interest now in hypersonic testing, if Mojave does not pursue it, the business will go elsewhere.
“It is an added feature that will only enhance our spaceport and draw additional revenue and encourage people to come and develop the airport,” Reid said, and will mean additional revenue to the facility.
“We’re a leader. … We’re on the cutting edge. We’re setting the standards of the industry and we’re in the ideal location,” Director Jim Balentine said.
The airport already has a contract with consultants Kimley-Horn that can be expanded to include the hypersonic corridor study.
“There needs to have expansion of hypersonic testing capabilities,” Johannes Loschnigg of Kimley-Horn said.
Specifically, what is needed is extending the testing area from the sea range off the California coast to the restricted air space used by Edwards Air Force Base and stretching nearly to the California-Nevada border.
This corridor would be used by military and other users, as well.
In the case of Stratolaunch, which has plans to use its Talon vehicles as a hypersonic test bed, the plan is to launch over the Pacific Ocean for testing, but it would need a cleared pathway back at speeds transitioning from hypersonic through supersonic to land at Mojave, Loschnigg said.
“Right now, they don’t have the capacity to do that,” he said.
Director Chuck Coleman questioned why Mojave Air and Space Port would take the lead on something he saw as a Federal Aviation Administration task and something that will benefit other airspace users, such as the military.
“I don’t think we should throw 100% of the study into that. You should get the other airspace owners to add in,” he said.
The airport would not be implementing the corridor, but working on the planning and design, coordinating with the various regulatory agencies involved, Reid said.
“The FAA is not going to take this one up and I doubt the Air Force will as well,” he said. “If we don’t do this, nobody else will here” but it will be established elsewhere.
“Right now, Mojave has an advantage over other spaceports and groups,” Loschnigg said. “If Mojave doesn’t take the initiative and falls behind, we’re going to lose potential tenants.”
