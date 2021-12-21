MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port is in line to receive $159,000 in federal grant funds from the Federal Aviation Administration, part of $2.89 billion in grants to airports from the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation signed into law last month.
The FAA announced the grants to 3,075 airports nationwide as the first year of funding under the legislation. The grants may be used for runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects, according to the FAA release.
For Mojave, current plans are to use the $159,000 toward the design and construction of a rehabilitation project for its main runway, set to begin in the latter part of 2022, Mojave Air and Space Port General Manager Todd Lindner said in an email.
The entire runway rehabilitation project will cost upwards of $13 million. The airport has already been awarded an FAA grant of $5.968 million for the project, as part of the regular Airport Improvement Program grant cycle. This will cover approximately 44% of the total project cost, Lindner said, in October, when the grant was announced.
“The $159,000 will represent a small portion of the overall project cost, but will help,” he said.
The new grant funds may be applied for capital projects in the current fiscal year or rolled forward for next year, Lindner said.
As a new program, the rules regarding how the infrastructure law grants may be used are still uncertain. Lindner said the FAA has indicated they will have a webinar in the next 30 to 60 days to offer more specific instructions on how they may be applied.
The new grant funds are from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created under the infrastructure law.
It provides $15 billion over five years for the program. The FAA estimates the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects totals $43.6 billion, according to an FAA release.
“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”
