MOJAVE — Two major pavement rehabilitation projects are in the works for the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The airport has been awarded a $5.968 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to rebuild at least a portion of its main runway, CEO Todd Lindner reported, Tuesday, to the Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors.
This grant covers 44% of the total project cost. If that ends up being the only funding available, it will be used to address the section near the southeast end of the runway that is in the worst condition, he said.
Airport officials are still looking at how to handle the disruption to airport operations while the main runway is under construction, Lindner said.
One possibility would be to work 24/7 to complete the work in as few days as possible, he said.
The second project, now in the design phase, is to repair the pavement and drainage around the hangars in the general aviation area, on the west side of the airport.
Rafael Gonzalez, lead civil design engineer from consulting firm Mead & Hunt, presented the Board with an update of the project design.
The hangars, used primarily for small, private aircraft, date to the early 1980s, and the last time the area was rehabilitated was in 2009. At that time, the entire area was repaved and gutters installed in the centers, between the rows of hangars.
“There’s significant cracking throughout the area,” Gonzalez said.
Crews have been attempting to seal the cracks over the years, but “it’s getting, basically, to a point where it’s just putting a band-aid on something that needs a more significant solution.”
In some areas, the pavement has swollen and bulged, creating a problem for some hangar doors, which scrape against the raised pavement. This is likely due to soil expansion, he said.
The project would be a complete reconstruction of the pavement, removing the asphalt and re-compacting the soil. In areas where the soil has caused bulging, the soil will be replaced, Gonzalez said.
Poor drainage, which has caused water to enter some hangars, will be addressed with rooftop gutters and downspouts on the structures. The water from these will be directed into an underground storm drain.
The preliminary cost estimate is $1.9 million, Gonzalez said.
The general aviation area project is eligible for future FAA grant funds; it is scheduled for 2024.
Overall, the project will take about four months, done in four phases to minimize the impact on hangar tenants, Gonzalez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.