MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port received a clean audit report for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, as reported to its Board of Directors, on Tuesday.
The firm of Brown Armstrong provided the report, with an “unmodified” opinion on the state of the airport’s books, finding no material errors in financial statements.
The audit showed the airport’s total net position increased by $8.48 million, or 24%, to $43.37 million, during the fiscal year which ended June 30.
This reflects an increase in revenues of $8.39 million, or 79%, to $19.01 million. Most of that increase came in the form of higher grant proceeds of more than $6 million for the Taxiway C rehabilitation project.
However, operating revenues were also up, by $1.58 million. This was due to higher rent proceeds of $670,000 and an increase in fuel sales and related services of $800,000.
Expenses were down slightly, as well, by $610,000, or 5%, according to the audit report. This is primarily due to a decrease in direct expenses, lower general and administrative costs and an offsetting decrease in depreciation, according to the audit report.
The airport’s capital assets increased, by $5.43 million, or 14%, according to the report. This includes completion of infrastructure projects, such as the Taxiway C project.
