MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port will look into establishing an electrical microgrid that will provide power to the facility primarily produced through solar.
The airport Board of Directors, on Tuesday, agreed to enter into a development agreement with Concentric Power for what is essentially a feasibility study for a system that would provide 20 megawatts of power, enough to supply the airport’s projected energy needs entirely, now and in the foreseeable future.
“This is something our tenants want as well,” Mojave Air and Space Port CEO Todd Lindner said.
Under the proposal, Concentric Power would build a solar farm at the northern edge of the airport, which would provide electricity to the facility at a set rate of 22 cents to 24 cents per kilowatt hour, with a 2% annual escalation. This locks in rates that will be lower than projected for Southern California Edison, which is about 23 cents per kilowatt hour in 2021, and increased by 7% annually since 2019, according to the staff report.
Assuming a conservative 3% annual increase in SCE’s rates, the microgrid agreement would save the airport and its tenants approximately $1.8 million over the 30-year lease agreement.
The power will flow through a microgrid that serves the airport independent of the regular power grid, Lindner said.
“I totally support a self-sufficient airport that supplies its own energy,” Director Chuck Coleman said.
The entire facility uses about 11 to 12 megawatts of energy per day, Lindner said.
A planned 15-megawatt battery in the proposed system would help in the event of a large future development at the airport that requires a great amount of energy, he said.
The agreement includes a provision to sell excess power on the grid through a tie-in to Southern California Edison, District Counsel Scott Nave said.
Under the development agreement, the airport district pledges up to $80,000 for the initial engineering costs, which will be refunded in the form of energy credits once the project is completed. Should the engineering show the project to be infeasible, the District will receive the unspent portion of the $80,000. If the project is stopped by Concentric Power for any other reason, the District will receive the full $80,000.
