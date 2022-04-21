MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors is seeking applicants to fill the seat left vacant by the recent resignation of Director Bill Deaver.
Deaver resigned, effective April 5, as he is moving from within the District to Tehachapi and will no longer qualify to serve on the Board.
The Board has 60 days to appoint someone to fill the remainder of his term, until the November elections.
“I’m inclined to move on this as quickly as possible,” Board President Diane Barney said, on Tuesday, as the Board discussed a process and timeline for making the appointment.
To ensure a sufficient pool of candidates, applications will be accepted, until May 9.
An ad hoc committee will review the applications, interview candidates and make a recommendation to the entire Board, at its May 17 meeting, when the appointment will be made.
Applicants for the vacancy must be at least 18 years old, residents of the Mojave Air and Space Port District — which includes California City — and registered to vote.
Those interested in the position must submit a letter outlining their interest and a resumé to lynn@mojaveairport.com or by mail to Mojave Air and Space Port, Attn: Lynn Johansen, Board Clerk, 1434 Flightline, Mojave, CA 93501.
For information, call Johansen at 661-824-2433, Ext. 222.
At the same time the Board members finalized the process for filling the vacancy, they honored Deaver for his years of service to the airport and the community.
The long-time Mojave resident joined the Board, in April 2014, although he was involved in supporting the airport in various capacities since the facility’s earliest days.
Deaver has served the community of Mojave as a constable, newspaper editor and publisher, and has served on the boards of the East Kern Economic Alliance, Mojave Chamber of Commerce, Kern Economic Development Council and the Edwards Community Alliance/East Kern Educational Resource Network.
He is also a founding director of the Mojave Transportation Museum and charter member of the Kern-Antelope Historical Society.
This is in addition to his work in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, two Congressional and one state Assembly staffs and the California Fair Political Practices Commission, according to the resolution.
