EDWARDS AFB — The return of air show festivities at Edwards Air Force Base after more than a decade will feature more than exciting aerial performances and displays of the latest aircraft.
The Aerospace Valley Air Show, scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16, will also feature a STEM Expo, bringing hands-on demonstrations and information regarding science, technology, engineering and math.
The educational and experiential expo will be similar to that seen at the now-defunct Los Angeles County Air Show, held at Gen. William J. Fox Field in Lancaster from 2014 through 2018, base officials said.
A mix of base-related and community organizations are expected to be on hand for the expo, inside a hangar near the flight line displays.
A special day for student visits to the expo is scheduled, for Oct. 14. Educators interested in participating with their students may sign up now, along with those interested in being included in the displays. Signups are available at the Edwards AFB Web site, www.edwards.af.mil. Look in the menu under “Education” for “STEM,” where you will find sections to signup for a booth, to volunteer or as an educator.
The air show will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the first supersonic flight, when then-Capt. Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier over Edwards. It will feature the acclaimed US Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team.
So far, the Thunderbirds are the only confirmed performers for the Aerospace Valley Air Show, but additional acts are expected to be announced in the coming months, base officials said.
The 2022 Aerospace Valley Air Show will mark the first public air show at the storied base since 2009, and a return to local air shows after the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors saw the end of the Los Angeles County Air Show.
Volunteers and sponsors are sought for the event. Signups and other information on the Aerospace Valley Air Show are available at www.avairshow.com
