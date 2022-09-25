EDWARDS AFB — In less than a month, Edwards Air Force Base will open its gates to the public for the Aerospace Valley Air Show and STEM, the first time the base has hosted an air show since 2009.
The Oct. 15 and 16 event will showcase not only the Air Force’s premier flight test facility, but also the entire aerospace community of the Antelope Valley, highlighting other facilities and firms such as NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, the Mojave Air and Space Port and Air Force Plant 42.
Headlined by the always popular Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team, it will feature a wide range of military and civilian aircraft in the air and on the ground, as well as a massive STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) interactive expo in the base’s main hangar.
To pull off the event, organizers are seeking volunteers from the surrounding community to assist in making a memorable celebration of all things aerospace.
Volunteers will receive expedited access to the base, a T-shirt and lunch.
There is a minimum age of 16, and volunteers will be required to pass a standard background check, according to base officials. The deadline for applications is Sept. 30, to allow time for the checks.
To sign up, visit avairshow.com, under the “Volunteer/Vendor/Sponsorship” tab.
The long-awaited air show commemorates the 75th anniversaries of the Air Force and the first supersonic flight, by then-Capt. Chuck Yeager in the skies over Edwards AFB.
To celebrate that first sonic boom and take advantage of holding a rare air show beneath a supersonic corridor, the air show will feature Air Force and NASA jets “going full steam” to see which can break the sound barrier first.
Scheduled to appear are aerial and static displays by the F-22, F-35, B-1B Lancer, Edwards F-16 and T-38, B-52 and KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft.
The show will have a heavy presence of aircraft and displays from NASA, as well, with aircraft including the ER-2 (a civilian version of the U-2 spy plane), F-15 and F/A-18.
The most recent additions to the lineup are a Soviet MiG-29 and Vertigo Airshows, a jet-powered glider.
Admission to the air show is free, but special VIP seating tickets are available for sale at the air show website.
