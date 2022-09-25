Air show volunteers

Vertigo Airshows, a jet-powered glider, is the latest performer added to the list for the Aerospace Valley Air Show at Edwards Air Force Base, on Oct. 15 and 16. Organizers are still seeking volunteers to help.

 Photo courtesy of Edwards Air Force Base

EDWARDS AFB — In less than a month, Edwards Air Force Base will open its gates to the public for the Aerospace Valley Air Show and STEM, the first time the base has hosted an air show since 2009.

The Oct. 15 and 16 event will showcase not only the Air Force’s premier flight test facility, but also the entire aerospace community of the Antelope Valley, highlighting other facilities and firms such as NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center, the Mojave Air and Space Port and Air Force Plant 42.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.