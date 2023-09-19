PALMDALE — The Air Force released new photos of the secretive B-21 Raider, under development at Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale facility, as the next-generation bomber prepares for its first flight later this year.
The new photos include one showing the bomber from the side, taken completely outside the Palmdale hangar for the first time.
The photo was released during a keynote speech by Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference on Sept. 12 in National Harbor, Md.
Brown highlighted the new bomber as an example of the service’s efforts under his goals to “Accelerate Change,” as outlined three years ago.
While it looks similar to the B-2, the new bomber features advances in stealth technology and other improvements intended to make the B-21 easy to maintain and be ready to fly daily.
It is also designed to easily add new hardware and software to allow it to adapt to new threats.
The bomber, still shrouded in secrecy, was unveiled Dec. 2 in Palmdale. Few details or photos have been made public.
The B-21 will eventually replace the B-1B and B-2 stealth bomber in the nation’s bomber fleet.
The bat-wing bomber, which looks very much like its B-2 Spirit stealth bomber predecessor, will be capable of carrying conventional and nuclear weapons.
The Air Force plans a fleet of at least 100 of the bombers, which will be built in Palmdale at Northrop Grumman’s facility at Air Force Plant 42. However, Air Force officials have said the future force could number as many as 220 bombers.
Six of the stealthy B-21 test aircraft are in various stages of final assembly at the company’s Palmdale facility.
The bomber is expected to make its first flight this year, likely to Edwards Air Force Base, where testing of the new bomber will be conducted.
