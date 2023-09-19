B-21 Raider

This newly-released photo, taken July 31, shows the never-before-photographed side view of the secretive B-21 Raider bomber. It is shown outside the hangar at Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale facility, where it is being readied for its first flight later this year.

 Photo courtesy of US Air Force

PALMDALE — The Air Force released new photos of the secretive B-21 Raider, under development at Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale facility, as the next-generation bomber prepares for its first flight later this year.

The new photos include one showing the bomber from the side, taken completely outside the Palmdale hangar for the first time.

