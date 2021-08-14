EDWARDS AFB — In response to increasing COVID-19 case numbers in the community and on base, Edwards Air Force Base officials have brought back access restrictions to the base and Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale.
As of 9 p.m. Friday, the base returned to Health Protection Condition — Bravo, the second level of alert in the cautionary framework. This limits access to the base and Plant 42 on weekdays to those who are considered essential to the base’s mission.
For retirees, retiree dependents and veterans, access is limited to Wednesdays only.
“Due to the alarming resurgence of COVID cases in our local community and on the installations, I’m taking additional measures to mitigate the continued spread of SARS-CoV-2 by moving to Health Protection Condition — Bravo effective 9 p.m., this Friday, Aug. 13,” Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer, 412th Test Wing commander, said in a release announcing the change. “The absolute best way for all of us to halt this spread is to get vaccinated as soon as possible. I hope we can avoid further restrictions and HPCON-Charlie, but only through our collective individual performance against the pandemic threat will we be able to maximize mission performance and off-duty activities. My fondest hope is that we can avoid any more COVID fatalities.”
The order does not affect schools on the base, which are run by the Muroc Joint Unified School District, Higer said during an online public forum Friday.
Muroc schools are scheduled to open on Monday, and this order will not change that.
“Schools are mission-critical,” Higer said.
